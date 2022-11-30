×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Massive fire breaks out in Firozabad six charred to death CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Firozabad, six charred to death; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Updated on: 30 November,2022 10:11 AM IST  |  Firozabad
ANI |

Top

According to police, the deceased Raman Kumar, an electronics and jewellery shop owner, used to live in the building that caught the blaze along with his family of nine members

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Firozabad, six charred to death; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Representative Image


As many as six members of a family, including three children, were killed and three suffered burn injuries on Tuesday evening after a fire gutted a building in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.


According to police, the deceased Raman Kumar, an electronics and jewellery shop owner, used to live in the building that caught the blaze along with his family of nine members.



Prima facie the cause of the fire that broke out in a building in Padham town of Jasrana area under Firozabad district is believed to be a short circuit.


"Around 18 fire tenders of Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad and police personnel of 12 stations were immediately pressed into the service after receiving an intimation of the incident, Ashish Tiwari, SP Firozabad said.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Youth held for drowning rat in Buduan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Taking cognizance of the fire incident, the Chief Minister directed senior officials to reach the spot and get the relief work done at a speedy pace.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and give them proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

"The Chief Minister directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured admitted to the Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. Along with this, the senior district office bearers and police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war footing, the CMO said in a tweet.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions to immediately distribute financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased in this accident," it added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india uttar pradesh India news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK