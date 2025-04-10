In a bizarre incident from Aligarh, a mother fled with her daughter’s groom-to-be, just days before the wedding. A police case has been filed, and a search operation is underway

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Mother runs away with daughter’s fiancé days before wedding in Aligarh x 00:00

A highly unusual and startling incident has surfaced from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a mother allegedly absconded with her daughter’s fiancé just days before the scheduled wedding. Anita Devi, the woman in question, reportedly fled her home with cash and jewellery, leaving her family stunned and the community in disbelief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which has now triggered a full police investigation, took place merely days before the wedding set for 16 April 2025. As per ANI reports, Rahul, the man Anita eloped with, was engaged to marry her daughter and is a resident of the Dadon police station area in Uttar Pradesh. The news came to light after Anita Devi's family registered a missing person complaint when she failed to return home.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer of Iglas, Mahesh Kumar, confirmed the matter and said, “A case has come to light in which the applicant’s wife Anita left the house without informing anyone, taking the jewellery and cash kept at home. On investigation, it was found that the applicant’s daughter was set to marry Rahul, a young man from the Dadon area. Prior to the marriage, the applicant’s wife left with the same individual. A case has been filed in the Madrak police station area, and a search team has been constituted.”

Anita’s husband, Jitendra Kumar, expressed complete shock over the developments. He said that his wife had been actively preparing for their daughter’s wedding and had maintained regular communication with him on the morning of her disappearance. “She told me to visit her sister’s house at 10 am. When I returned home at 8:30 pm, I learnt that she had been missing since 4:30 am. We searched everywhere but found no trace. Her phone, along with Rahul’s, was switched off by 10:30 am. I have no idea where she could be or what prompted this,” he told ANI.

The police are now attempting to trace both individuals and have registered a case against them and formed a team to search for the missing woman.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from ANI)