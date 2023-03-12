Uttar Pradesh Police announces reward for information on Atiq Ahmed's wife

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Friday on Shaista Parveen, who is currently absconding, Dhumanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a Rs 25,000 reward on information leading to the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Friday on Shaista Parveen, who is currently absconding, Dhumanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said.

An FIR was registered at Dhumanganj police station on the basis of a complaint by Umesh Pal's wife after he and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and wife Shaista Parveen were booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 2,50,000 was announced for information of the whereabouts of five shooters, including Ahmed's son Asad, involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team on Friday arrested two persons who had met former MLA Ashraf - the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed - inside the Bareilly district jail without authorisation, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, who heads the SIT, identified the arrested as Rashid, a resident of the Izzat Nagar police station area, and Furkan, a resident of the Mirganj police station area.

These henchmen used to work on the instructions of their boss Ashraf, he said.

On Friday evening, the special investigation team (SIT) also carried out raids and seized the house of Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam, he said.

The SIT was formed on Thursday to probe the case of facilitating illegal meetings between jailed former MLA Ashraf and his close aides.

Ashraf has been lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020.

Ashraf is also an accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

Police officer Bhati said raids are being conducted to nab Ashraf's brother-in-law and others to unravel the motive behind the murder of Umesh Pal.

Earlier on Tuesday, a prison guard and another person were arrested for allegedly facilitating the meetings between Ashraf and his close aides.

