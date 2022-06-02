Uttar Pradesh: Power discom officer suspended for placing Osama Bin Laden's pic in office

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of Laden in his office, with a note below it that read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer"

Osama Bin Laden. File Pic

An officer of a state-run power distribution company was suspended on Wednesday over having a picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as "world's best junior engineer", officials said.

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of Laden in his office, with a note below it that read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer", the officials said.

After the Laden's picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took a cognizance and ordered SDO's suspension. The picture of Laden was also removed from the office, they said.

"Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, the suspended officer has defended his act. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," Gautam said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.