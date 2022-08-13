Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Six fall ill after consuming sweets in Pratapgarh

Updated on: 13 August,2022 11:03 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
PTI

According to the villagers, Aarti (24) had come to her maternal home in Mirpur to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan and brought the sweets purchased from Ramapur market in the district.

Six people, including women and children, fell ill after consuming sweets from a local shop in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Friday, officials said. The incident took place at Mirpur village under Fatanpur police station area, they said.


After consuming them, she and her daughter Nidhi (2), brother Ankit (14), sisters Khushi (16) and Preya (12) and relative Pawan Kumar (26) fell ill and were admitted to the community health centre.

All six were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning, Dr O P Singh at the community health centre at Gaura said.

Nidhi and Preya have been referred to Medical College Pratapgarh in view of their serious situation, he said.

