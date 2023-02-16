Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Three trampled to death by elephant

Updated on: 16 February,2023 08:13 PM IST  |  Gorakhpur (UP)
The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Two women and a four-year-old boy were trampled to death by an elephant in a village here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area, they said.


A yajna was being conducted and everyone was singing hymns when suddenly an elephant got agitated and created a ruckus, trampling two women and the boy, the police said.



While the women, Kanti Devi (55) and Kaushlya Devi (50), died on the spot, the boy, Krishna, died on the way to the hospital, they said.


According to reports, every year in India, 400–450 human deaths, crop loss of 0.8–1.0 million ha, damage to 10,000–15,000 houses, and around 100 unnatural elephant deaths occur due to Human-Elephant conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)

