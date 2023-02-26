Uttar Pradesh: Truck drags scooty for 2 km; man, grandson killed

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals

A 66-year-old man and his grandson were killed when a truck hit their scooty and dragged it for more than two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Ram Pravesh Rai said Udit Narayan Chaurasia, a retired teacher, and his six-year-old grandson were on the way to a market on Saturday when the accident occurred near Bijanagar turn.

"The scooty along with the duo got stuck under the truck and was dragged for around two kilometers," the CO said.

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The accused truck driver has been arrested and investigations initiated, the official said.

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, An infant was crushed to death and 14 people were injured after being hit by a car at a village in Sandana, police said.

"A 'Bhagwat Katha' was organised at Mudiya village on Saturday night. The driver of a car parked outside the pandal where the programme was being held mistakenly started the vehicle and rammed into the people inside," Additional Superintendent Police NP Singh said.

"An eight-month-old boy was killed and 14 people were injured," he said.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)