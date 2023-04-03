Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Two army men arrested for raping two women in Jhansi

Updated on: 03 April,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  Jhansi
PTI |

According to police, the trio took the two women to an army coach at the railway station yard and raped them

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Two army men have been arrested for allegedly raping two women inside a coach at a railway station yard here, police said on Monday.


Naik Sandeep Tiwari of Siwan and Hawaldar Suresh Rawat of Rishikesh were arrested on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Mohammad Mushtaq said.
Another accused Ravindra from Punjab is absconding, he said.



According to police, the trio took the two women to an army coach at the railway station yard and raped them.


An FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape), 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections, the SP said.

The Army has been informed about the arrest and both the two accused have been sent to jail.

