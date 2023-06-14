Uttar Pradesh: Two carrying gold worth Rs 1.07 crore arrested in Lucknow

The duo were coming from Sharjah, UAE were checked by customs officials on suspicions after which the gold that was hidden in their underwear was recovered, the officials said

Representational Pic

Two youths were arrested for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 1.07 crores in their underwear at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, said customs officials on Wednesday.

The duo were coming from Sharjah were checked by customs officials on suspicions after which the gold that was hidden in their underwear was recovered, the officials said.

Both were handed over to the police and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Customs on Tuesday seized 16.570 kg of gold, valued at around Rs. 8.16 crore from an Uzbek national at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The seizure was made after getting specific input regarding the smuggling, said Delhi Customs authorities.

"On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 16.570 kgs gold valued at Rs. 8.16 Cr approx, from an Uzbeki pax who arrived from Tashkent.

Further investigations are going on," Delhi Customs tweeted on its official handle.

