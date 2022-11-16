×
Uttar Pradesh: Woman's mutilated body found in pieces in well in Azamgarh

Updated on: 16 November,2022 02:05 PM IST  |  Azamgarh
PTI

The incident came to light after some locals discovered the body in a well outside the Paschimti village and informed police

Representative image


The body of an unidentified woman, chopped into four pieces, was found in a well here on Tuesday, police said.


The incident came to light after some locals discovered the body in a well outside the Paschimti village and informed police, they said.



The body, found in a semi-naked condition, seems to be two to three days old, Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya told PTI.


This comes in the wake of a similar incident reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

Prima facie it appears that the woman, who seems to be in her 20s, was killed elsewhere and her body was later dumped in the well, the SP said.

A dog squad and forensic teams are engaged in the investigation, he said.

The victim has not been identified yet, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

uttar pradesh national news Crime News india north india

