According to a release from the SDRF, soon after receiving the information of the incident, the officials of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and engaged in a rescue and relief operations with the help of local citizens

The tragic incident that occurred in the Munkatiya landslide zone area between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the route to Kedarnath Dham

Two people lost their lives while three others were injured after a heavy stone falling from above in Munkatiya landslide zone in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district hit a vehicle on Monday morning, said officials.

SDRF officials evacuated the injured safely and admitted them to Sonprayag hospital.

This incident shows the seriousness of the continuous landslides in the hilly areas. The SDRF team is engaged in relief and rescue operations promptly in every difficult situation, the release said.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that some districts in the region are currently under a red and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, and the next 24-48 hours will be crucial.

"Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," CM Dhami said on Sunday.

Speaking about relief camps, Uttarakhand CM said, "We are providing immediate assistance to those whose houses have been affected by the disaster and are relocating them to safe places. Camps have also been set up. Our goal is to ensure that all basic needs are met in the relief camps... Efforts to open the blocked roads are underway..."

Additionally, the CM has directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains.

He directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman to monitor every situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre.

