Uttarakhand: 2 women, child killed as house collapses due to rain in Dehradun

Updated on: 29 August,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Dehradun
The incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house

Representative Pic


Three people, including a child, were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed on Monday due to heavy rains in Dehradun's Rajpur area.


According to the police, the incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was on the spot to pull out the bodies, they said.


uttarakhand dehradun india national news

