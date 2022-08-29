Uttarakhand: 2 women, child killed as house collapses due to rain in Dehradun

The incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house

Three people, including a child, were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed on Monday due to heavy rains in Dehradun's Rajpur area.

According to the police, the incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was on the spot to pull out the bodies, they said.

