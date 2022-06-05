Uttarakhand: 22 killed, 6 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:59 PM IST  |  Uttarkashi
ANI |

'As per Uttrakhand local Administration, 22 pilgrims died and six inured NDRF team rush to spot and any moment will reach there,' MoS Home Nityanand Rai said

Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a deep gorge, in Uttarkashi district. Pic/PTI


22 people were killed and six were injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.

"As per Uttrakhand local Administration, 22 pilgrims died and six inured NDRF team rush to spot and any moment will reach there," MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.




"A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot," said DGP Ashok Kumar.


Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room, Secretariat. The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Rescue operations are underway. 

