Uttarakhand: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarkashi

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Uttarkashi
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm; no casualties have yet been reported

Uttarakhand: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarkashi

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Ritcher scale occured in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday, National Center for Seismology informed.


"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a Depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS. No casualties have yet been reported.



Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news uttarakhand india India news news

