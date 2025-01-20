Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand approves UCC rules ahead of rollout

Uttarakhand approves UCC rules ahead of rollout

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Dehradun
Agencies |

Top

He asserted that the dates of implementation will be announced soon.

Uttarakhand approves UCC rules ahead of rollout

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pic/X@pushkardhami

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand approves UCC rules ahead of rollout
x
00:00

The Uttarakhand cabinet in a meeting held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual.


The approval follows a thorough scrutiny by the legislative Department, which had already reviewed the manual. On UCC, Dhami said that the government kept the promises that was made before the 2022 elections. He asserted that the dates of implementation will be announced soon.


"We had promised the people of Uttarakhand in 2022 that we would bring the UCC Bill as soon as our government was formed. We brought it. The draft committee drafted it, it was passed, the President approved it and it became an act. The process of training is also almost complete... After analysing everything, we will announce the dates soon," Dhami said.


The Bharatiya Janata Party government introduced the UCC Bill during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6 last year and it was passed with a comfortable majority a day later on February 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttarakhand dehradun india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK