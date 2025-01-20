He asserted that the dates of implementation will be announced soon.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pic/X@pushkardhami

Listen to this article Uttarakhand approves UCC rules ahead of rollout x 00:00

The Uttarakhand cabinet in a meeting held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The approval follows a thorough scrutiny by the legislative Department, which had already reviewed the manual. On UCC, Dhami said that the government kept the promises that was made before the 2022 elections. He asserted that the dates of implementation will be announced soon.

"We had promised the people of Uttarakhand in 2022 that we would bring the UCC Bill as soon as our government was formed. We brought it. The draft committee drafted it, it was passed, the President approved it and it became an act. The process of training is also almost complete... After analysing everything, we will announce the dates soon," Dhami said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government introduced the UCC Bill during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6 last year and it was passed with a comfortable majority a day later on February 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever