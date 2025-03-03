Uttarakhand avalanche: 8 killed, 46 pulled out as rescue ops end

Six helicopters—three of the Indian Army, two of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a civil chopper hired by the Army—were engaged in the operation

Army used sniffer dogs, thermal imaging technology to locate the trapped workers. Pic/PTI

The bodies of the last four of the trapped workers were pulled out from the site of the avalanche-hit Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Chamoli on Sunday, taking the death toll to eight as authorities ended the nearly 60-hour rescue operation. Army doctors said 46 workers who were rescued on Saturday have been brought to the military hospital in Jyotirmath. Two of them have been referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Three of the workers are in critical condition, Lt Col DS Maldhya said.

The body of the last missing worker has also been retrieved. The recovery marks the culmination of the Mana Village Rescue operation, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said. “Out of the 54 labourers who went missing after the avalanche, 46 were rescued alive and eight found dead,” Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday. Earlier, it was believed that the total number of trapped labourers was 55 but one of them was on unauthorised leave and had reached home safely.

More than 200 personnel from the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, IAF, district administration, health department and fire brigade were engaged in the rescue operation. Helicopters, sniffer dogs and thermal imaging technology were used to expedite the rescue operation, officials said. Six helicopters—three of the Indian Army, two of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a civil chopper hired by the Army—were been engaged in the operation.

Tunnel rescue: CM Reddy to visit site

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel site on Sunday evening and hold a review meeting with officials on the rescue operation, official sources said. Eight, including engineers and labourers, have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the tunnel since February 22. Efforts to remove silt at locations where the trapped workers were detected have been intensified with an increased deployment of personnel and equipment. The damaged conveyor belt, which was impacted by the collapse, is expected to be repaired by Monday, an official said. Once restored, it will allow for easier removal of muck and debris from the tunnel. A significant breakthrough in the rescue operation occurred on Saturday when the whereabouts of four trapped inside were located.

