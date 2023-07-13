Breaking News
Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli

Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Chamoli
The same highway got at other several other places including Pagalnala, Gulabkoti and Helang following the landslides taking place in the region as rains continues

Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

Following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) is blocked due to falling of boulders and debris from the hill, on highway near Pipalkotim, officials said on Thursday morning.' 


The same highway got at other several other places including Pagalnala, Gulabkoti and Helang following the landslides taking place in the region as rains continues.' 


Taking precautionary measures Chamoli district administration has stopped pilgrims at safer places like Gauchar, Karnprayag, and Nandprayag.' 


As an intense spell of monsoon rain continued over the northwestern Himalayan region numerous roads were blocked and several people were stuck due to landslides.' 

Amid all this, people were also risking their lives and trying to cross dangerous stretches.' 

In Dharali on the Gangotri Highway, drivers of big vehicle are risking their lives while trying to commute on the highway.' 

The State Disaster Operation Center located in the State Secretariat is keeping an eye on the state in view of the alerts of the Meteorological Department, officials said.

uttarakhand badrinath highway national highway india India news national news

