Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypoll

Pushkar Singh Dhami defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said

Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pic/Twitter

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 3 won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes.

He defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.

He had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February.

