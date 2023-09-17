Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand Fire breaks out at hotel in Mussoorie no casualties reported

Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at hotel in Mussoorie, no casualties reported

Updated on: 17 September,2023 12:13 PM IST  |  Mussoorie
ANI |

Top

According to Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road

Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at hotel in Mussoorie, no casualties reported

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at hotel in Mussoorie, no casualties reported
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in a hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Back road on Sunday morning, officials said.


According to Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road.


Upon receiving the information, various fire brigade teams reached the spot.


No casualties have been reported.

"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire," SHO Bisht told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uttarakhand india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK