Uttarakhand govt prohibits strikes in state services for a period of six months

Uttarakhand govt prohibits strikes in state services for a period of six months

Updated on: 23 December,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Dehradun
ANI |

This came after the Uttarakhand Government Personnel and Vigilance Section released the order on Thursday

The Uttarakhand government has prohibited strikes in state services for a period of six months. This came after the Uttarakhand Government Personnel and Vigilance Section released the order on Thursday.


"Whereas the State Government is satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary and expedient to do so, therefore, now, in exercise of the power under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance of Essential Services Act, 1966 (as applicable in the state of Uttarakhand), the Governor has prohibited strikes in the state for a period of six months from the date of issue of this order. Strikes at services are prohibited," read the order.


