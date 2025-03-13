Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3000 trees for road widening

Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3,000 trees for road widening

Updated on: 13 March,2025 11:26 AM IST  |  Nainital
PTI |

Top

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal

Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3,000 trees for road widening

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3,000 trees for road widening
x
00:00

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday stayed the felling of 3,000 trees for the widening of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road.


A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal.


The petitioner's advocate, Abhijay Negi, argued before the court that the widening of the road would obstruct elephant corridors.


Responding to this, the state government told the court that it would ensure that the movement of elephants was not obstructed.

However, the bench asked the government to present before it all the necessary permissions in this regard.

The court had earlier provided protection to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in a similar case. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttarakhand news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK