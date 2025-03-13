A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3,000 trees for road widening x 00:00

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday stayed the felling of 3,000 trees for the widening of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal.

The petitioner's advocate, Abhijay Negi, argued before the court that the widening of the road would obstruct elephant corridors.

Responding to this, the state government told the court that it would ensure that the movement of elephants was not obstructed.

However, the bench asked the government to present before it all the necessary permissions in this regard.

The court had earlier provided protection to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in a similar case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever