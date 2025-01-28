Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code

This is the first state in India to implement the UCC. It was a promise made by CM Pushkar Dhami during the 2022 Assembly election

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (centre), with BJP members, release the rules for implementation of UCC in the state. Pic/PTI

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

The UCC came into force as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled its notification, released the rules for its implementation and launched a portal created for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships.

“The UCC, creating equal laws for every citizen across all religions, comes fully into effect at this moment. The credit for it goes entirely to the people of the state,” Dhami said at a function here. It is an instrument to put an end to all discriminatory practices against women regardless of their religion, he said.

It is also the fulfilment of a major pre-poll promise made by Dhami during the 2022 Assembly polls which saw the BJP retaining power for a second consecutive term.

An expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted on May 27, 2022, to prepare the draft of the UCC.

The panel headed by Desai submitted a comprehensive draft of the UCC prepared after a prolonged dialogue with a cross-section of people to the state government on February 2, 2024. A legislation on it was passed a few days later by the state Assembly on February 7. It was given the president’s assent nearly a month later paving the way for its implementation. The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Dhami thanks Modi, Shah

CM Dhami on Monday expressed gratitude to the residents of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, “I express gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and thank PM Modi as we fulfil the promise we had made... we have done this work on the blessings of the residents of the state who gave us a chance to form a government. Whether it is the UCC committee, PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, I express gratitude to all.”

