Uttarakhand: Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway; the fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday night, an official said, adding that one person has been admitted to the hospital. The fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village.

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pankaj Gairola told ANI, "Fire broke out in a chemical factory, and one person has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are underway to douse the fire..."

Further details are awaited.

