Uttarakhand Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar

Uttarakhand: Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Haridwar
ANI |

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway; the fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village

Uttarakhand: Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar

Uttarakhand: Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar
A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday night, an official said, adding that one person has been admitted to the hospital. The fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village.


Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pankaj Gairola told ANI, "Fire broke out in a chemical factory, and one person has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are underway to douse the fire..."


Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

