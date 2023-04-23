Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand Official dies after being hit by helicopters tail rotor at Kedarnath

Uttarakhand: Official dies after being hit by helicopter's tail rotor at Kedarnath

Updated on: 23 April,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Rudraprayag
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said

Uttarakhand: Official dies after being hit by helicopter's tail rotor at Kedarnath

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand: Official dies after being hit by helicopter's tail rotor at Kedarnath
x
00:00

An official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath.


The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.



Amit Saini sustained severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter's tail rotor and died on the spot, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters.


Also Read: Train hits car at crossing in Germany, 3 killed

Saini was part of a UCADA team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli-services to the Himalayan temple, which is scheduled to open on April 25.

Intermittent snowfall continues in Kedarnath.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
uttarakhand kedarnath news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK