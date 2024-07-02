Uttarakhand: Schools, anganwadis in Kumaon to remain shut after heavy rain forecast

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday for extremely heavy rainfall in several states of India for July 1

In view of the possibility of heavy rain tomorrow in the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared in all anganwadi centres and schools from Classes 1 to 12.

The Red Alert has also been issued in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gujarat, Assam, and Meghalaya until July 4.

The weather agency also issued an orange alert till July 5 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa.

Earlier on June 30, the weather department issued a red alert for several northeastern states, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, confirmed that the monsoon is currently in an active phase, with significant precipitation expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Looking ahead, Kumar indicated that conditions are expected to be favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon. Earlier last week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28.

This was the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936, when 235.5 mm was recorded.

