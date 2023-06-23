On Friday, three persons were killed and eight others were injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

Representative image

Listen to this article Uttarakhand: Three killed, 8 injured in two separate road accidents x 00:00

On Friday, three persons were killed and eight others were injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) stated that in the road accident that took place in the Bhikiyasain area of Almora district, a pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Dalmadi-Badhad motor road, killing two persons and leaving one injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The injured person was admitted to the district hospital in Ramnagar," it said.

In another accident, a private vehicle fell into a gorge on the Tehri-Gadoliya motor road, killing one.

"Seven persons were injured in the road accident on the Tehri-Gadoliya motor road. It occurred in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri district," added the official.

"The injured have been admitted to the base hospital," the SEOC said.

(with inputs from PTI)