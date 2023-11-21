Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue teams establish audio-visual communication, relief for 41 trapped workers

On Tuesday morning in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, officials established audio-visual communication with the 41 trapped workers through a 6-inch pipeline, marking a significant advance in the rescue operation of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse.

A worker trapped in Silkyara tunnel/ X

On Tuesday morning in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, officials established audio-visual communication with the 41 trapped workers through a 6-inch pipeline, marking a significant advance in the rescue operation of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, stated a report in news agency ANI.

According to the report, with the use of an endoscopic flexi camera put into the pipeline, rescue personnel were able to establish a clear line of communication with the confined workers. Workers congregated close to the camera so that the rescue team could identify them and get in touch with them. In order to ensure that food would be available when the process was finished, the teams instructed the workers to wipe the camera screen before cleaning the pipeline and compressor.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, wrote, "For the first time, a picture has been received of workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. All the labourer brothers are completely safe, we are trying with all our might to get them out safely soon."

सिल्क्यारा, उत्तरकाशी में निर्माणाधीन टनल में फँसे श्रमिकों की पहली बार तस्वीर प्राप्त हुई है। सभी श्रमिक भाई पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं, हम उन्हें शीघ्र सकुशल बाहर निकालने हेतु पूरी ताक़त के साथ प्रयासरत हैं। pic.twitter.com/OO8u99B5Ks — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 21, 2023

Breakfast was made and sent to the employees via the same 6-inch conduit at this breakthrough. A walkie-talkie was also given so that the stranded workers and the rescue team could communicate directly, the report added.

The staff showed signs of stability and positivity in their demeanour by smiling throughout the film. While rescue activities continue, efforts are made to stay in touch and provide necessities like food and phone chargers, the ANI report further stated.

On November 12, a 60-meter portion of the Silkyara side of the tunnel collapsed, trapping the workers while they were building. Drilling machinery and vertical pipelines are being used by several agencies, including National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), as part of the ongoing rescue operation to help free the trapped personnel.

Notably, Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling Association, has also provided support and coordination for rescue efforts from a distance.

