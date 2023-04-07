Breaking News
Vande Bharat from Chennai to Coimbatore reaches 22 mins in advance on trial run

Updated on: 07 April,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  Coimbatore
The train which left Chennai at 5.40 AM reached Coimbatore at 11.18 AM, taking a total journey time of five hours and 38 minutes

Vande Bharat Express. Pic/PTI


The Vande Bharat Express, which was on a trial run from Chennai to Coimbatore, reached here 22 minutes ahead of its scheduled time of 11.40 AM on March 30, railway officials said.


The train which left Chennai at 5.40 AM reached Coimbatore at 11.18 AM, taking a total journey time of five hours and 38 minutes.



Also Read: PM Modi to visit Chennai on April 8, "flying of drones" prohibited


The trial run was carried out successfully and the train left on its return journey from Coimbatore at 12.24 PM with railway officials, including Salem Railway Division Managder Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on board, the sources said.

The train had eight coaches, including one executive coach, and 530 seats in all. The scheduled arrival and departure timings of the train would be decided after the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on April 8, the officials said. Welcoming the train, various industrial and trade bodies said it would help increase trade, and sought a similar train to Thiruvananthapuram from Coimbatore, covering Palani, Tirunelveli and Madurai. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

