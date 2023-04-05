'Vande Bharat' train model showcased at rail museum in Pune

The 'Vande Bharat' model, designed on '1:100' scale, was unveiled by Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil during a special visit to the museum on Tuesday as the facility is celebrating 25 years of its existence

A special miniature scale model of 'Vande Bharat', the indigenously designed semi-high speed express train, has been put on display at the Pune-based Joshi's Museum of Miniature Railways to provide information about the train to rail enthusiasts.

The 'Vande Bharat' model, designed on '1:100' scale, was unveiled by Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil during a special visit to the museum on Tuesday as the facility is celebrating 25 years of its existence.

Ravi Joshi, who currently runs the museum, said they made the model based on actual drawings from the Indian Railways.

"All minute details were taken into consideration while designing this static model. Work is in progress on a working miniature model of 'Vande Bharat', and it will soon be showcased in the museum,¿ he said.

It took them three months to design the static model of 'Vande Bharat', Joshi's son Devavrat said.

The Vande Bharat trains are currently operational on multiple routes in the country.

Patil, while unveiling the model, said the museum began its operations 25 years ago, but a lot of preparations would have been made before it actually started.

"Rail-related features from across the world are displayed at the museum, which offers a plethora of knowledge to visitors. The unveiling of the 'Vande Bharat' model is special as the future now belongs to it,¿ Patil said.

Started on April 1, 1998 by Bhau Joshi, the museum showcases working models of various railway-related features, including a fully-functional station yard with six platforms, an announcement system, steam trains, diesel engines, high speed inter-city express, railway ropeway, and the funicular railway system with 26 points and 65 signals.

It also features the model of a ghat section with a reversing station for steam trains.

