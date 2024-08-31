As vaping and e-cigarettes continue to dominate the habits of some Gen Z groups in India, new concerns are emerging about its impact on health including the oral health of the young

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

India has enacted extensive e-cigarette prohibitions to shield young people from the risks associated with vaping. Though little is known about their usage habits, educated youth, especially Gen Z groups seem to be a rather high user group despite these bans.