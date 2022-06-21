Breaking News
Varanasi judge hearing Gyanvapi case transferred

Updated on: 21 June,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Varanasi
Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar is among the 121 civil judges transferred by the Allahabad High Court on Monday evening

Varanasi judge hearing Gyanvapi case transferred

Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of Gyanvapi mosque, has been transferred to Bareilly.

He is among the 121 civil judges transferred by the Allahabad High Court on Monday evening. The transferred judges are required to take charge of office by July 4.




Sources termed the transfer of Diwakar as 'routine' and said that there was no link to the sensitive Gyanvapi case that he was hearing.


Diwakar had also claimed to have received death threats during the hearing of the case.

His security had been upgraded by the Uttar Pradesh government.

