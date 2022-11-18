×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > News > India News > Article > Veer Savarkar row Security beefed up in Shegaon ahead of Rahul Gandhis rally

Veer Savarkar row: Security beefed up in Shegaon ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally

Updated on: 18 November,2022 03:01 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

At least 1,700 policemen along with the companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Quick Response Team (QRT) are being deployed at Shegaon, an official said

Veer Savarkar row: Security beefed up in Shegaon ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally

Rahul Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic


Police stepped up security at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday ahead of the public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar have triggered a controversy and protests.


The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Shegaon this morning and he is scheduled to address the rally in the evening.
Since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have planned to protest against Gandhi over his remarks against Savarkar, security has been beefed up, an official said.



At least 1,700 policemen along with the companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Quick Response Team (QRT) are being deployed at Shegaon, he said.


The police will carry out 'nakabandi' (road block checks) to stop MNS workers from entering the venue of the rally, the official said, adding that 700 personnel, some of them in plain clothes, will be deployed at the ground.

Also Read: FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi for 'derogatory' remarks against Savarkar

The MNS had on Thursday warned that it would show black flags to Gandhi at Shegaon as a mark of protest over his remarks against Savarkar.

Gandhi had held a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district on Thursday, where he claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, thereby betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

Two days prior to that, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Washim district organised as part of his yatra, where he called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP had said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have criticised Gandhi over the remarks. The workers of these parties held protests against him on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray, whose faction of the Sena is in alliance with the Congress, has also disapproved of Gandhi's statements against Savarkar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra congress rahul gandhi news national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK