'Vendetta politics' is in Kumaraswamy's DNA: Karnataka Deputy CM

Updated on: 20 March,2025 10:39 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Shivakumar also accused Kumaraswamy of "pressuring" the Centre not to rename Ramanagara district

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday rejected claims of "vendetta politics", asserting that government officials were simply executing court orders in the encroachment case involving Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.


The case concerns the alleged encroachment of 14 acres in Karnataka's Ramanagara district by Kumaraswamy's family.


Speaking to reporters, he alleged, "Vendetta politics is in Kumaraswamy's DNA. The officials have only acted as per court orders. The case was filed by activist S R Hiremath. How is this vendetta politics?"


"We did not lodge any complaint, it was filed by Hiremath. He has also filed many cases against me. Government officials are simply doing their job, following the court's directive. There is no vendetta in this."

Shivakumar also responded to Kumaraswamy's remarks against him in Mysuru.

"Kumaraswamy has spoken a lot about me. His father has also made several statements against me. They have filed cases against me, my wife, my sister, and my brother. We remained silent because we had a coalition government with them. It would be in his best interest to stay silent," he added.

Shivakumar also accused Kumaraswamy of "pressuring" the Centre not to rename Ramanagara district.

"We are aware that Kumaraswamy has influenced the Centre to block the renaming of Ramanagara district. But we don't need to beg anyone in a constitutional setup. We have written to the Centre seeking clarification," he claimed.

Further, he added, "Some ministers in Delhi may have conspired, but we will not give up. We know how to rename and develop a district."

Responding to criticism that the renaming effort is driven by real estate interests, he said, "We want what is best for our people. Our people belong to Bengaluru district¿is it wrong to work for their welfare?"

Asked about his meeting with the party high command, Shivakumar said, "On the 100th anniversary of the Belagavi convention, we have decided to set up 100 Congress party offices across the state. I met the high command to seek their time for the foundation-laying ceremony. We will lay the foundation stones for three party offices, including one on Race Course Road."

Responding to BJP State President B Y Vijayendra's criticism of his use of the word "chatri" in Mandya recently, he said, "I can call the people close to me whatever I wish. It is between them and me. It was just personal banter¿nothing more."

Regarding questions about relinquishing his role as state party president, Shivakumar said, "The party will decide. I have done my duty, and no one, including me, is permanent here. I would like to complete the construction of Congress party offices during my tenure. Whether it happens in five years or ten, I am in no hurry. I will abide by the party's decision."

To a query about BJP MLA Munirathna's claim that his life is under threat, he said, "I will speak to the Speaker and ensure he receives the necessary treatment."

On reports of a 36-paise hike in electricity tariffs, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the development but would discuss it with the State Energy Minister (KJ George).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

