Breaking News
Mumbai: Public toilets will get a scrubbing five times a day
Mumbai: Two women, pushed into flesh trade rescued by cops; lodge manager arrested
Mumbai: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting four school girls
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Inquiry ordered against Tulinj, Manikpur police
Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Very poor air quality in Delhi minimum temp settles at 88 degrees Celsius

'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 11 December,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees Celsius

Representative Image


The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category.


The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".


Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be almost complete in December: Nitin Gadkari

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Relative Humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi new delhi air pollution India news india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK