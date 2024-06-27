Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009

Senior and veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

According to doctors, the BJP leader is stable and under observation, reported ANI.

According to news agency PTI, the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009. But when Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh on June 9 paid a courtesy call to Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in New Delhi, reported ANI.

PM Hasina was in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The veteran BJP leader's daughter, Pratibha Advani was also present as PM Hasina called upon him, reported ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 had also met veteran BJP leader and Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)