Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Vice President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday

Vice President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The address, scheduled for 4 PM in the assembly, is part of the centenary celebrations of the legislative council and marks the final session of the 14th state assembly

Vice President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday

Jagdeep Dhankar. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Vice President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday
x
00:00

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a joint sitting of Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on July 11.


The address, scheduled for 4 PM in the assembly, is part of the centenary celebrations of the legislative council and marks the final session of the 14th state assembly, officials said on Tuesday.


Maharashtra assembly elections are due in October this year.


Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will deliver his speech in the assembly chamber, as the central hall is unavailable due to preparations for the council polls for 11 seats on July 12, officials added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jagdeep Dhankhar maharashtra India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK