Video of Karnataka CM in luxury jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

Screengrab of the viral video/ X

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday for 'flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles' after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet. In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said: "If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when the whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!"

"By the way, they were travelling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!" Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

