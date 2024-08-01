Vietnam PM calls on Prez Murmu, discusses bilateral issues

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day visit aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pic/X

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues concerning the India and Vietnam, an official release said.

Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day visit aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries.

Welcoming Chinh, President Murmu said India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural and historical links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding, and cooperation in international fora, the release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

As per the PTI report, Murmu said Vietnam is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and an important partner for New Delhi's Indo-Pacific vision.

She said she was happy to note that the bilateral engagements have diversified across a wide range of areas of cooperation, from political exchanges to defence partnerships, trade, commerce and investment, development cooperation, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders took a note that the two countries shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational linkages. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the collaborative efforts underway to restore heritage sites in Vietnam, the release said.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Chinh would go a long way in further strengthening the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it said.

Chinh was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

His Indian counterpart Narendra Modi received him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The two leaders shared greeted each other with a hug. Chinh then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were present at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion.

PM Modi and Pham Minh Chinh also met officials from the delegations of the two nations.

Chinh arrived in India on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with Jaishankar, during which he expressed gratitude and thanked India for the warm reception.

"I want to thank you for your time, seeing me this afternoon. I want to thank you for your efforts in arranging my visit to India with such short notice and a very tight schedule. I would like to thank the two foreign ministries for making the best preparations for this visit," Chinh said.

He also congratulated Modi for his third term as PM and termed it a “historic victory”.

"I would like to thank India for the warm reception accorded to me during my stay here. It is a vivid testament to the importance that India places on its relations with Vietnam. I would like to congratulate PM Modi's re-election for the third consecutive term. This is a historic victory." Chinh said.