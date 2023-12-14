Vijay Diwas 2023: Here's look at why India celebrates victory day on December 16

Vijay Diwas 2023: December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh. The day also commemorates the sacrifices made by the defence forces in the decisive war.

Vijay Diwas 2023: History and significance

December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. With the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

Vijay Diwas 2023: Key facts of the day

The India-Pakistan war was triggered by the rebellion in erstwhile East Pakistan against the Islamabad government. Following the victory of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-led Awami League in the 1971 elections, the Pakistani Army used force to influence the results leading to an exodus of people from Bangladesh. This compelled India to intervene.

The war started after Pakistan launched airstrikes on the Indian Air Force stations on December 3, 1971. Following this, India decided to support Bangladeshi nationalist groups and launched Operation Trident. The Indian forces targeted the Karachi Port in then West Pakistan while the Mukti Bahini guerrillas joined Indian forces on the eastern side.

After 13 days of fighting, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief of the Pakistani forces, signed the Instrument Of Surrender to the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka.

Major General Niazi surrendered along with his 93,000 troops before Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora, then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India's Eastern Command, marking the largest military surrender since World War II. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Vijay Diwas or Victory Day. Bangladesh observes the day as Bijoy Dibos or Bangladesh Liberation Day.

On December 13, 1971, the then Indian Army Chief Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw had warned the Pakistan Army to lay down their arms saying, “You surrender or we wipe you out”.