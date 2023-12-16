Breaking News
Vijay Diwas 2023: Honouring India's victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war

Updated on: 16 December,2023 05:24 AM IST
Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Every year on December 16, India celebrates Vijay Diwas, a momentous occasion in the country's history. It honours India's conquest and win over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which finally resulted in Bangladesh's freedom.


The liberation struggle of the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) against the oppressive rule of West Pakistan provided the historical context for this historic victory. A strong independence movement was sparked by the horrors and persecution that the Bengali-speaking people in East Pakistan had to endure. India gave support to the independence struggle during this unrest and offered safety to millions of refugees escaping the fighting.


Tensions between East and West Pakistan were the primary cause of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. India formally entered the war on December 3, 1971, in response to Pakistan's preemptive strikes on Indian airfields. There were intense battles on the eastern and western fronts during the 13-day conflict.


The date of the yielding of the Pakistani army in East Pakistan to the combined forces of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, the Bangladeshi liberation fighters, makes December 16 extremely significant. Bangladesh was freed from Pakistani authority when the historic Instrument of Surrender was signed in Dhaka, the capital of East Pakistan.

The triumph not only brought about the independence of Bangladesh but also brought attention to the bravery, selflessness, and bravery of the Mukti Bahini and the Indian military forces. It is evidence of the spirit of cooperation, tenacity, and fortitude displayed by the citizens of both countries.

In India, people commemorate Vijay Diwas with a great deal of pride and reverence in recognition of this momentous accomplishment. We honour the troops who gave their lives in defence of freedom and peace on this day. To honour the soldiers and the people's sacrifices, several events are planned, such as parades, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural events.

Indian Vijay Diwas 2023 is a reminder of the value of harmony, peace, and the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives to defend their country's freedom. It is a representation of India's dedication to preserving the values of justice and liberty.

india pakistan indian army bangladesh War

