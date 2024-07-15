Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Vikram Misri is new foreign secretary

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

External affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Misri on assuming his new responsibility

Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary. Pic/PTI

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri, widely regarded as an expert on China and national security, assumed charge as India’s new foreign secretary on Monday.
Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was serving as the deputy national security advisor, succeeded Vinay Kwatra.


The 59-year-old assumed charge of the key position at a time India is looking to navigate various geo-political challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.


External affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Misri on assuming his new responsibility.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

