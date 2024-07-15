Vikram Misri is new foreign secretary

External affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Misri on assuming his new responsibility

Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary. Pic/PTI

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri, widely regarded as an expert on China and national security, assumed charge as India’s new foreign secretary on Monday.

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was serving as the deputy national security advisor, succeeded Vinay Kwatra.

The 59-year-old assumed charge of the key position at a time India is looking to navigate various geo-political challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

External affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Misri on assuming his new responsibility.

