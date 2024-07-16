VIP party chief Mukesh Sahani's father killed in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy confirmed that a team of senior officers is conducting thorough investigation in VIP party chief Mukesh Sahani's father's killing

Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly murdered at his ancestral home in Darbhanga, Bihar, last night. The local police discovered his body with multiple stab wounds and cut marks on his chest and stomach inside his room in the Biraul area.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy confirmed that a team of senior officers is on the scene, conducting a thorough investigation from all possible angles.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle," local police told ANI.

VIDEO | "The murder of father of Mukesh Sahani is saddening, regrettable. But I assure from the side of the government that there will be a strict action against the accused. The government is standing with the family of Mukesh Sahani. It is very sad," says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat… pic.twitter.com/hnGNUU06uX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2024

In related political developments, the VIP Party, led by Mukesh Sahani, joined forces with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on April 5 to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

Many political leaders have expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state amid the news of Jitan Sahani's killing.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav told ANI, "A series of murders have happened in Bihar in the last few days. The state government has got nothing to do with law and order in the state. Bihar is in the grips of criminals. Is this Nitish Kumar's good governance?"

#WATCH | Delhi | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father murdered | Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says, "... A series of murders have happened in Bihar in the last few days... The state government has got nothing to do with law and order in the state.… pic.twitter.com/SsXmHsHD2o — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, aly party RJD's spokesperson Shakti Singh said that no political leader is safe in Bihar and taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar, he said that the state "is at the mercy of Gods".

#WATCH | Bihar | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father murdered | RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "... What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now… pic.twitter.com/Hg0OMmXNE4 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

"What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder. The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state. No political leader is safe in Bihar. The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured that the government will take strict action against the accused.

"The murder of the father of Mukesh Sahani is saddening and regrettable. But I assure from the side of the government that there will be strict action against the accused. The government is standing with the family of Mukesh Sahani. It is very sad," Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary told PTI.

