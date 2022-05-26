Breaking News
Visa scam: Court grants interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case

Updated on: 26 May,2022 03:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Special Judge M K Nagpal also issued notice to the ED on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till May 30 to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Chinese Visas case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also issued notice to the ED on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram.




The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidamabaram and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.


The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case. 

