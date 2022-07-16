In response to prosecution’s argument that the words “Before 2014” and “After 2014” he used in his tweet have hurt the Hindu community’s sentiments and is sufficient to incite the feeling of hatred among people, the court said the followers of the Hindu religion are tolerant

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an ‘objectionable tweet’ posted in 2018 on a Hindu deity.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said he is not requ-ired for any custodial interrogation and the alleged act would come into the category of offence when it’s done with a gui-lty intention. He noted that police have failed to establish the identity of a said Twitter user who felt offended by his tweet and based on whose complaint the present case was filed.

In response to prosecution’s argument that the words “Before 2014” and “After 2014” he used in his tweet have hurt the Hindu community’s sentiments and is sufficient to incite the feeling of hatred among people, the court said the followers of the Hindu religion are tolerant.

The court noted the use of “Before 2014” and “After 2014” in his tweet was meant to point out towards a political party.

“In Indian democracy, the political parties are open for their criticism. The voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy. Therefore, merely for the criticism of any political parties, it is not justified to invoke Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the IPC.”

