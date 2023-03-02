Breaking News
Vote for progress and stability, says PM Modi after BJP's Tripura win

Updated on: 02 March,2023 06:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Thanking people of the state, he added, "I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots"

PM Modi. File Photo.


Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party's government in the state will continue to boost its growth trajectory.


With the NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power in Nagaland, Modi thanked people for giving the alliance another mandate to serve the state.


He tweeted, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result."
In his tweet on the Meghalaya polls, he said, "Grateful to all those who have supported the BJP in the assembly polls."

"We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," the prime minister said.

The Bhartiya Janata Party and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura won in 31 seats to return to power for the second time in a row.

(PTI)

