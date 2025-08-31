A youth from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that a Vrindavan-based priest sexually assaulted him in 2022 after mixing intoxicants in prasad and later blackmailed him with a video of the act. The victim also claimed he was beaten when he protested. Mathura SSP has ordered an inquiry, and the Circle Officer is investigating the case

In a shocking incident at Mathura, a youth from Madhya Pradesh has accused the head priest of a Vrindavan-based ashram of sexual assault. The complainant also claimed that a video of the act was used to blackmail him, a police official said on Saturday.

According to news agency PTI, SSP Mathura has ordered a report on the matter, and further investigations will be conducted related to the complaint filed by the youth.

According to his complaint, the youth was sexually assaulted after he was given 'prasad' by the 'mahant' (head priest), laced with intoxicants. It has been reported that the incident allegedly happened on November 22, 2022, when the youth was staying in the ashram.

The complainant has also alleged that he was threatened with a video of the act. When he tried to protest, he was beaten up by the priest and his supporters, PTI reported, quoting the complaint. The complainant stated that he somehow managed to escape from the ashram and went home.

The youth initially approached the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Agra Range, who sent him to meet the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, with directions to the latter to take appropriate action.

Furthermore, the SSP directed Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The officer, probing the case, said, “The youth's allegations against the mahant were very serious. But as the alleged incident happened nearly three years back, the matter is being investigated first, and then only further actions can be taken against the priest and his supporters."

40-year-old teacher accused of abusing teen in Mumbai

In a similar scenario in Mumbai, a 40-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student in Mumbai.

The woman teacher was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Following the harrowing tale of abuse faced by a male student in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after schools, educational institutions across the city are re-evaluating their child safety frameworks.

With growing concerns over student and children's safety and mental well-being across the country, authorities are keen to take strict action against the accused.

