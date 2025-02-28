VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC reserves order

ED’s counsel opposed Michel’s plea saying the British national did not meet the “twin tests” for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Scam alleged middleman Christian Michel James. File pic

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the R3600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the accused counsel. The probe agencies had reported irregularities over the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian manufacturing company.

ED’s counsel opposed Michel’s plea saying the British national did not meet the “twin tests” for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Michel’s lawyer sought the relief on the ground that he had already spent time in custody and submitted that while the anti-money laundering law has a maximum punishment of seven years, he spent over six years in jail.

