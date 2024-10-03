Wangchuk was leading ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Wangchuk detained again, fast continues x 00:00

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 other protestors from Ladakh who are under detention on Wednesday continued their indefinite fast, saying they find their rights “trampled upon” on Gandhi Jayanti, a day that symbolises peace and democracy.

Wangchuk was leading ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago. They were detained on Monday night. In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Jigmat Paljor, Coordinator Apex Body, said their detention, which is continuing for over 24 hours, is illegal.

“We, the ‘padyatris’, find ourselves in an alarming situation. We have been detained for over 24 hours. This detention is illegal, as the 24-hour period has elapsed, and we must be produced before a magistrate,” Paljor said.

