Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Wanted criminal held for man's murder in Gurugram x 00:00

A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over an enmity last month, police said.

According to the police, on February 24, information was received at the Farrukhnagar police station regarding the shooting of a youth in front of the ARAMEX India Private Limited Company near WCTM College in the Farrukhnagar area.

Following an investigation, the police team reached the spot, where it was found that the injured was taken to ERV hospital by his family and the police.

Taking further action, the police team reached the hospital, where it was found that the victim, Rohit (32), a resident of Khera Khurrampur village, Gurugram, was declared dead due to a bullet injury.

The crime spot was later inspected by police teams of scene-of-crime, fingerprint, and dog squad.

The father of the deceased told the police team that on February 24, Harsh, a resident of Khera Khurrampur village, Gurugram, had threatened to kill his son.

Harsh, along with his other companions had killed his son.

On the complaint received, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Farukhnagar police station, Gurugram, and a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for the arrest of accused Harsh and his fellow accused involved in the case.

During the investigation, a crime branch team from Farrukhnagar nabbed the accused Harsh, a resident of the village of Khera Khurrampur on Monday from near the KMP flyover on Farrukhnagar Road, Gurugram.

During questioning, it was found that the victim, Rohit, was a companion of the accused, and they used to supply water and tea.

"The accused had talked to Rohit about killing a person along with his other companions, about which Rohit had told that person about the plan of accused Harsh and his fellow accused. Holding a grudge for this, accused Harsh, along with his other companions, shot Rohit dead. In this incident, the accused shot Rohit a total of eight bullets, due to which he died," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

In the police investigation, it also came to light that nine cases of crimes like attempted murder, fighting, illegal recovery, etc., are registered against the deceased Rohit.

For further questioning and recovery, the accused has been produced in the district court and was sent to a four-day police custody.

