Watch: Security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons enter House, open gas canisters

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed)

Pic/PTI

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, reported news agency ANI.

He said the canisters were emitting yellow smoke.

In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.

Narrating the LS incident, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress," reported PTI.

They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm, reported PTI.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Chowdhury said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as---identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said the security lapse in the House is being thoroughly probed and called a meeting of MPs from all parties later in the day to address their concerns over the matter.

As the House met at 2 pm, amid concerns raised by various leaders, including on the threat video recently released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Speaker Birla said it will not be right to discuss the issue in the House.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)